VIDEO: Ingall visits Stone to see historic Supercar restoration

Friday 18th September, 2020 - 7:15pm

Enforcer & The Dude have released the first video in a new series which will document Ross Stone restoring Russell Ingall’s championship-winning Ford Falcon.

