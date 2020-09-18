Hazelwood gets local backing for The Bend with new livery

Brad Jones Racing has revealed a new livery for Todd Hazelwood, who will run with support from South Australian company TRG Transport Solutions.

The #14 Holden ZB Commodore will sport the new livery for the forthcoming double-header at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Hazelwood, who hails from Adelaide, recently secured his first pole position in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

The 24-year-old couldn’t convert his front row start into a win or podium, however.

That’s left him hungry heading into the first of two rounds in Tailem Bend, which take place on the International Circuit.

“We left Townsville on a high with two pole positions for BJR cars, but not being able to turn these into podiums has left me very determined and hungry for more as I feel like we are so close to a top three finish,” said Hazelwood.

“We’re getting stronger and stronger each weekend as a team and we’re in a good place to hopefully secure more great results.

“I’m excited to be back in my home state of SA and welcome some local SA businesses on board the #14 backing me for the double-header.

“Thanks to the team at TRG Transport Solutions for getting behind me and BJR.”

TRG Transport Solutions isn’t the only company getting behind Hazelwood, with Action Line Marking, True Steel Frames, and Rob Sinclair Equipment Finance coming on board.