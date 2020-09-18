LATEST

Bathurst 1000 limited to 4000 fans, camping banned

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 18th September, 2020 - 10:00am

A mere 4000 spectators will be allowed at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 pic: Boost Mobile Racing

Supercars has confirmed there will be no camping at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with just 4000 fans restricted to the bottom of Mount Panorama.

The annual endurance event in Bathurst attracts tens of thousands of spectators every year, however, COVID-19 restrictions mean that can’t happen in 2020.

Spectators will be confined to reserved seating at Murray’s Corner, the pit straight, and Hell Corner.

Spectator points and camping at the top of The Mountain from Reid Park through to Forest’s Elbow will be off limits. Viewing at The Chase will not be accessible.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to those that have already bought tickets to secure their place at this year’s race and will be given priority. Tickets will go on sale next week.

“Whilst we are disappointed that we can’t have a full crowd at Bathurst, we’re delighted to offer even limited attendance,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“A racetrack like Mount Panorama is not as easy as a stadium to prepare in a COVID-19 compliant way due to the lack of dedicated seating.

“We thank the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council for their ongoing support of the event and for working with us on a plan that will allow fans the opportunity to see a new king of the mountain and championship winner crowned on October 18.

“We understand a number of fans will be disappointed that camping and normal ticketing opportunities are not available this year, however the safety of everyone attending the event is our main concern at all times.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000, which will take place on October 15-18, will also double as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale.

