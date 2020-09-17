LATEST

Team Sydney finalises Bathurst 1000 line-up

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 4:30pm

Alex Davison

Team Sydney has named its co-drivers for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Steve Owen will make his return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in Chris Pither’s Coca-Cola car, while team owner Jonathon Webb is set to partner Alex Davison in the Local Legends car.

“Having some experienced drivers like myself and Steve that have been there and done it and had great success at the place before, it puts the whole team in good stead to go there and continue that momentum that we have been able to achieve lately,” Webb told Supercars’ official website.

“The seat position and insert and everything that Alex has been running all year is identical to the one that I have run ever since I had a Triple Eight car so that’s a natural fit and certainly Steve and Chris, I think they’ll run much the same.”

Owen won the Pirtek Enduro Cup with Chaz Mostert in 2017 and has twice finished second in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 but was absent from the field for last year’s long-distance events.

Webb has been Team Sydney’s co-driver since he stepped back from full-time driving, and with that the outfit then known as Tekno Autosports scaled back to a single car, at the end of 2013.

He took out the Bathurst 1000 with Will Davison in 2016, the same year in which he was part of Tekno’s Bathurst 12 Hour-winning entry in a McLaren 650S.

Team Sydney’s confirmation leaves just a seat at each of Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing without co-drivers announced.

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far

Team Primary driver Co-driver Car
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB
Tickford Racing Lee Holdsworth Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Rick Kelly Dale Wood Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport David Reynolds Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
Erebus Motorsport Anton De Pasquale Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
DJR Team Penske Scott McLaughlin Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
Team 18 Scott Pye Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Alex Davison Jonathon Webb Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Chris Pither Steve Owen Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Garry Jacobson David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
Garry Rogers Motorsport Tyler Everingham Nathan Herne Holden Commodore ZB

