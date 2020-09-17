Team Sydney finalises Bathurst 1000 line-up

Team Sydney has named its co-drivers for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Steve Owen will make his return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in Chris Pither’s Coca-Cola car, while team owner Jonathon Webb is set to partner Alex Davison in the Local Legends car.

“Having some experienced drivers like myself and Steve that have been there and done it and had great success at the place before, it puts the whole team in good stead to go there and continue that momentum that we have been able to achieve lately,” Webb told Supercars’ official website.

“The seat position and insert and everything that Alex has been running all year is identical to the one that I have run ever since I had a Triple Eight car so that’s a natural fit and certainly Steve and Chris, I think they’ll run much the same.”

Owen won the Pirtek Enduro Cup with Chaz Mostert in 2017 and has twice finished second in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 but was absent from the field for last year’s long-distance events.

Webb has been Team Sydney’s co-driver since he stepped back from full-time driving, and with that the outfit then known as Tekno Autosports scaled back to a single car, at the end of 2013.

He took out the Bathurst 1000 with Will Davison in 2016, the same year in which he was part of Tekno’s Bathurst 12 Hour-winning entry in a McLaren 650S.

Team Sydney’s confirmation leaves just a seat at each of Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing without co-drivers announced.

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far