Supercars to increase fuel tank capacity with Gen3

Supercars is set to expand the fuel tank capacity of its cars with the long-awaited introduction of Gen3.

Supercars has issued its fourth controlled componentry tender invitation, the latest for a controlled fuel system.

It follows the opening of tender applications for a category controlled pedal box, brakes package, and wheel.

The new system would be introduced for the 2022 season.

The cell, which needs to have a rubber bladder, will have a nominal capacity of 130 litres and be ethanol compatible to take E85 or more.

The increase in fuel capacity is up 19 litres on the current 111-litre capacity.

Prospective applicants may tender for the fuel cell, fuel supply, and fuel delivery system, and/or the fuel tank housing.

An all-inclusive application of the four elements may be more attractive for Supercars.

Supercars has released technical requirements for each of those elements, which must conform to FIA regulations.

In line with the previously released applications, the supply agreement is for five years.

All questions relating to the request for quotation are to be sent to Supercars by September 18 while final quotes are to be received by October 2.

Supercars will make a selection on October 21, though that date is at the discretion of category management.

Gen3 will see a shift towards lowering the introductory and ongoing costs of competing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Part of that process is to introduce control componentry to reduce the manufacturing resource required of teams.

