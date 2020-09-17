LATEST

Lowndes: Everingham, Herne need Brock-like Bathurst mentor > View

VIDEO: Pye and Winterbottom take to the Gold Coast water > View

VIDEO: 88th Running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans > View

Super2 Series winner will be awarded in 2020 > View

Mercedes wasn’t concerned by Hamilton’s smoking brake > View

IndyCar adds street race in Nashville from 2021 > View

Gardner seals switch to KTM Ajo Moto2 team > View

Bathurst Super2 round back on > View

Randle ‘ready’ for full-time Supercars drive in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car > View

Motorsport to resume in regional Victoria > View

World Series Sprintcars season cancelled > View

Home » News » Supercars » Lowndes: Everingham, Herne need Brock-like Bathurst mentor

Lowndes: Everingham, Herne need Brock-like Bathurst mentor

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 1:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Craig Lowndes

Craig Lowndes believes Tyler Everingham and Nathan Herne would benefit from the support of a Peter Brock-like figure to guide them through their Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 debuts.

Last week it was confirmed Garry Rogers Motorsport would make a one-off return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with a wildcard entry.

Neither Everingham nor Herne have raced in the championship.

Everingham is arguably the more experienced of the two, having contested one full season in the Dunlop Super2 Series, is currently in his second Super2 season, and twice raced a MARC car in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Herne, meanwhile, has raced national- and state-level Formula Ford as well as in the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Earlier this year Herne raced at Mount Panorama for the first time in his TA2 Challenger as part of the Combined Sedans field.

Both drivers have tested with Supercars teams at Winton Motor Raceway.

Speaking on The Loud Pedal podcast, Lowndes said debuting at the Bathurst 1000 will be a “massive undertaking” for the pair.

Now 46 years old, Lowndes made his Bathurst 1000 debut in 1994, famously finishing second with Brad Jones and the Holden Racing Team.

Two years later, Lowndes won the Great Race with Greg Murphy.

However, the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner conceded it took some guidance from team-mate Brock to understand The Mountain.

“(Garry Rogers Motorsport) has always helped the young people get started in motorsport, which has always been fantastic,” said Lowndes.

“I always joke with Jamie (Whincup), because they sacked Jamie after 12 months, and look what he ended up being.

“As long as they’ve got someone around them that can guide them through the process… like, it’s a big week,” he added.

“For me, when I first went there, I still remember I was struggling until Brock sat me down and spoke to me around the track and where to look for and how to position the car and how to flow it.

“Up until then I was like a duck; looked all nice up the top but was pedalling like hell underneath.

“It’s a massive undertaking. It takes two to three years to get your head around the track.

“To have an opportunity is fantastic, hopefully they embrace it and have good guidance along the way.”

Everingham, 19, and Herne, 18, will test with Garry Rogers Motorsport on September 22/23 at Winton Motor Raceway.

It is anticipated the drivers and associated crew will fly from Melbourne to New South Wales where they will complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine prior to the race.

This year’s Bathurst 1000, which doubles as the Supercars season finale, will take place on October 15-18.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com