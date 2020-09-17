Lowndes: Everingham, Herne need Brock-like Bathurst mentor

Craig Lowndes believes Tyler Everingham and Nathan Herne would benefit from the support of a Peter Brock-like figure to guide them through their Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 debuts.

Last week it was confirmed Garry Rogers Motorsport would make a one-off return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with a wildcard entry.

Neither Everingham nor Herne have raced in the championship.

Everingham is arguably the more experienced of the two, having contested one full season in the Dunlop Super2 Series, is currently in his second Super2 season, and twice raced a MARC car in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Herne, meanwhile, has raced national- and state-level Formula Ford as well as in the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Earlier this year Herne raced at Mount Panorama for the first time in his TA2 Challenger as part of the Combined Sedans field.

Both drivers have tested with Supercars teams at Winton Motor Raceway.

Speaking on The Loud Pedal podcast, Lowndes said debuting at the Bathurst 1000 will be a “massive undertaking” for the pair.

Now 46 years old, Lowndes made his Bathurst 1000 debut in 1994, famously finishing second with Brad Jones and the Holden Racing Team.

Two years later, Lowndes won the Great Race with Greg Murphy.

However, the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner conceded it took some guidance from team-mate Brock to understand The Mountain.

“(Garry Rogers Motorsport) has always helped the young people get started in motorsport, which has always been fantastic,” said Lowndes.

“I always joke with Jamie (Whincup), because they sacked Jamie after 12 months, and look what he ended up being.

“As long as they’ve got someone around them that can guide them through the process… like, it’s a big week,” he added.

“For me, when I first went there, I still remember I was struggling until Brock sat me down and spoke to me around the track and where to look for and how to position the car and how to flow it.

“Up until then I was like a duck; looked all nice up the top but was pedalling like hell underneath.

“It’s a massive undertaking. It takes two to three years to get your head around the track.

“To have an opportunity is fantastic, hopefully they embrace it and have good guidance along the way.”

Everingham, 19, and Herne, 18, will test with Garry Rogers Motorsport on September 22/23 at Winton Motor Raceway.

It is anticipated the drivers and associated crew will fly from Melbourne to New South Wales where they will complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine prior to the race.

This year’s Bathurst 1000, which doubles as the Supercars season finale, will take place on October 15-18.