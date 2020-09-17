IndyCar adds street race in Nashville from 2021

IndyCar will travel to Nashville next season following the announcement of the Music City Grand Prix in the Tennessee state capital.

The event will take place on a temporary street circuit in the shadow of Nissan Stadium and include in an out-and-back blast over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge which spans the Cumberland River.

It makes for a 2.17 mile (3.78 km) circuit that incorporates 11 corners, and is the first street race added to the IndyCar calendar since 2013.

“The Music City Grand Prix will be a one-of-a-kind NTT IndyCar Series experience anchored in the heart of Nashville’s action-packed, exhilarating downtown corridor,” said Mark Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penske Entertainment Corporation.

“Nashville is a world-class city and global entertainment capital that provides an exceptional platform for our series.

“From professional sports teams and top live music acts to a burgeoning food and culture scene, it is a perfect home for a racing event of this magnitude.

“Urban street festivals have become a huge part of our DNA at IndyCar, and this three-day festival — complete with a course that pushes the limits — will highlight everything Nashville and the sport have to offer, providing international travellers, racing enthusiasts and local thrill-seekers alike with an experience of a lifetime.”

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on August 6-8.