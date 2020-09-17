LATEST

IndyCar adds street race in Nashville from 2021 > View

Gardner seals switch to KTM Ajo Moto2 team > View

Bathurst Super2 round back on > View

Randle ‘ready’ for full-time Supercars drive in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car > View

Motorsport to resume in regional Victoria > View

World Series Sprintcars season cancelled > View

Pither keen to continue with Team Sydney in 2021 > View

Piastri reveals mid-race panic en route to F3 crown > View

McLaughlin applies for travel exemption as IndyCar debut looms > View

Motorsport Australia confirms opening rounds of 2021 ARC > View

Webber to compete in Superstar Racing Experience in 2021 > View

Home » News » IndyCar » IndyCar adds street race in Nashville from 2021

IndyCar adds street race in Nashville from 2021

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 9:45am

Share:

LinkedIn

IndyCar will race in Nashville from 2021

IndyCar will travel to Nashville next season following the announcement of the Music City Grand Prix in the Tennessee state capital.

The event will take place on a temporary street circuit in the shadow of Nissan Stadium and include in an out-and-back blast over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge which spans the Cumberland River.

It makes for a 2.17 mile (3.78 km) circuit that incorporates 11 corners, and is the first street race added to the IndyCar calendar since 2013.

“The Music City Grand Prix will be a one-of-a-kind NTT IndyCar Series experience anchored in the heart of Nashville’s action-packed, exhilarating downtown corridor,” said Mark Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penske Entertainment Corporation.

“Nashville is a world-class city and global entertainment capital that provides an exceptional platform for our series.

“From professional sports teams and top live music acts to a burgeoning food and culture scene, it is a perfect home for a racing event of this magnitude.

“Urban street festivals have become a huge part of our DNA at IndyCar, and this three-day festival — complete with a course that pushes the limits — will highlight everything Nashville and the sport have to offer, providing international travellers, racing enthusiasts and local thrill-seekers alike with an experience of a lifetime.”

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on August 6-8.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com