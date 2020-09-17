LATEST

GALLERY: 24 Hours of Le Mans set-up day

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 6:30pm

Preparations at La Sarthe were in full swing, with scrutineering and the traditional ‘grid shot’ completed ahead of this weekend’s 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

grid shot
Le Mans 24 Hours
#91 PORSCHE GT TEAM / DEU / Porsche 911 RSR-19 - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#3 REBELLION RACING / CHE / Rebellion R-13 -Gibson - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#91 PORSCHE GT TEAM / DEU / Porsche 911 RSR-19 - #92 PORSCHE GT TEAM / DEU / Porsche 911 RSR-19 - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#95 ASTON MARTIN RACING / GBR / Aston Martin Vantage AMR - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
Le Mans 24 Hours
#42 COOL RACING / CHE / Oreca 07 - Gibson - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#54 AF CORSE / ITA / Ferrari 488 GTE EVO - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#3 REBELLION RACING / CHE / Rebellion R-13 -Gibson - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#71 AF CORSE / ITA / Ferrari 488 GTE EVO - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
#42 COOL RACING / CHE / Oreca 07 - Gibson - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
REBELLION RACING / Nathanael Berthon (FRA) - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
REBELLION RACING / Norman Nato (FRA) - 24h of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe - Le Mans - France -
Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours

