Denyer to host Network 10’s Bathurst 1000 coverage

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 6:50pm

Grant Denyer with his Australian Endurance Championship-winning co-driver Nathan Morcom

Grant Denyer has been named as host of Network 10’s coverage of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Denyer has occasionally appeared on the former’s Supercars telecasts since it regained free-to-air rights effective 2015, having been a regular for both 10 and the Seven Network at times during previous television cycles.

Although a fully-fledged media personality nowadays, the 43-year-old has three Bathurst 1000 starts to his name with a best finish of ninth in 2006, with Dick Johnson Racing.

He is also set to drive a Ford Mustang in November’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour with Tony Quinn.

The Denyer announcement was made by way of 10 Motorsport’s social media channels.

He's raced against the best at Bathurst and won a Gold Logie…and now Grant Denyer is hosting our coverage of the #Bathurst1000! 🏁#TBT to when Grant was flying around Mt Panorama as a driver in 2008

Posted by 10 Motorsport on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Next month’s Bathurst 1000 is set to be the network’s last Supercars event for the foreseeable future, given it had already advised that it would not seek to renew its current contract.

The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 15-18.

