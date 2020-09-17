Bathurst Super2 round back on

The Dunlop Super2 Series has been reinstated to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 programme.

Speedcafe.com has seen an email advising teams that the round is back on, having been called off only last Friday.

The cancellation had been made due to the reluctance of at least two Victorian-based teams to contest the event, given the requirement to quarantine upon entry to New South Wales.

It is not known yet whether talks of a double round at Mount Panorama, which have been an on-again, off-again proposition, have progressed to an actual change to the programme.

Supplementary regulations are to be sent to teams next week, but it has been confirmed to competitors that “Following category consultation Supercars have reversed the decision and will be conducting a Round at the upcoming Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.”

The Bathurst round will be the third of the season for Super2 and the second for the Super3 Series, which joined the second-tier Supercars competition at Sydney Motorsport Park in July and is included in the latest correspondence.

“Thank you to the teams who replied to our email on Tuesday and committed to taking the required steps to attend during these uncertain times,” reads the email, in part.

“We will be planning and committing to paddock infrastructure as though the reply email was an entry form commitment to attend and be invoiced.”

As revealed by Speedcafe.com on Monday, a standalone event at SMP in December had already been in the works, although it is not yet known how the reversal of the Bathurst decision might affect that plan.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will be held from October 15-18.