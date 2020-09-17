LATEST

Bathurst Super2 round back on > View

Randle ‘ready’ for full-time Supercars drive in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car > View

Motorsport to resume in regional Victoria > View

World Series Sprintcars season cancelled > View

Pither keen to continue with Team Sydney in 2021 > View

Piastri reveals mid-race panic en route to F3 crown > View

McLaughlin applies for travel exemption as IndyCar debut looms > View

Motorsport Australia confirms opening rounds of 2021 ARC > View

Webber to compete in Superstar Racing Experience in 2021 > View

MSR reveals new livery for Unit Racing duo > View

Brown: I put my money where my mouth is to lure Ricciardo > View

Home » News » Super2 » Bathurst Super2 round back on

Bathurst Super2 round back on

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 17th September, 2020 - 8:17am

Share:

LinkedIn

The Super2 Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in 2019

The Dunlop Super2 Series has been reinstated to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 programme.

Speedcafe.com has seen an email advising teams that the round is back on, having been called off only last Friday.

The cancellation had been made due to the reluctance of at least two Victorian-based teams to contest the event, given the requirement to quarantine upon entry to New South Wales.

It is not known yet whether talks of a double round at Mount Panorama, which have been an on-again, off-again proposition, have progressed to an actual change to the programme.

Supplementary regulations are to be sent to teams next week, but it has been confirmed to competitors that “Following category consultation Supercars have reversed the decision and will be conducting a Round at the upcoming Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.”

The Bathurst round will be the third of the season for Super2 and the second for the Super3 Series, which joined the second-tier Supercars competition at Sydney Motorsport Park in July and is included in the latest correspondence.

“Thank you to the teams who replied to our email on Tuesday and committed to taking the required steps to attend during these uncertain times,” reads the email, in part.

“We will be planning and committing to paddock infrastructure as though the reply email was an entry form commitment to attend and be invoiced.”

As revealed by Speedcafe.com on Monday, a standalone event at SMP in December had already been in the works, although it is not yet known how the reversal of the Bathurst decision might affect that plan.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will be held from October 15-18.

More Super2 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com