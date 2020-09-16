LATEST

VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car > View

Motorsport to resume in regional Victoria > View

World Series Sprintcars season cancelled > View

Pither keen to continue with Team Sydney in 2021 > View

Piastri reveals mid-race panic en route to F3 crown > View

McLaughlin applies for travel exemption as IndyCar debut looms > View

Motorsport Australia confirms opening rounds of 2021 ARC > View

Webber to compete in Superstar Racing Experience in 2021 > View

MSR reveals new livery for Unit Racing duo > View

Brown: I put my money where my mouth is to lure Ricciardo > View

Perkins joins Smith at BJR for Bathurst 1000 > View

Herne ready for Bathurst 1000 challenge > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car

VIDEO: Block tests all-electric World Rallycross car

By

Wednesday 16th September, 2020 - 4:10pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Ken Block test the all-electric Ford Fiesta that he races in FIA World Rallycross Championship-supporting Projekt E.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com