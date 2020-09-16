LATEST

Perkins joins Smith at BJR for Bathurst 1000

Perkins joins Smith at BJR for Bathurst 1000

Simon Chapman

Wednesday 16th September, 2020 - 6:00am

Brad Jones Racing has announced Jack Perkins will partner Jack Smith in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

This year marks the 15th start for Perkins in the Great Race while it will be only the second start for Smith after making his debut in 2019.

Earlier this year Perkins was announced as part of the Tickford Racing line-up, but lost his drive alongside Will Davison when 23Red Racing closed its doors.

Now, the 34-year-old will take on Mount Panorama as part of the four-car Brad Jones Racing stable.

“I’m looking forward to joining Jack and the team at SCT,” said Perkins.

“It’s been a crazy year, having had a deal locked in with another team and then having all that fall over was pretty tough to deal with.

“However, it’s great to be at Bathurst with a top team like Brad Jones Racing and it’s also cool to be in a Holden Commodore in their last year officially supporting the sport.

“I’m looking forward to driving and working with Jack Smith in the SCT Logistics Commodore.

“It’s a bit of a different mindset for me to be working with a rookie on The Mountain, but hopefully I can lend him some of my experience and help Jack and the team achieve a good, solid result.”

Perkins joins Brad Jones Racing off the back of four years alongside James Courtney at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Perkins’ last outing at the Bathurst 1000 saw him claim his first podium at The Mountain.

For Smith, the signing of Perkins is a big boost for the 21-year-old, who is in his first full season of Supercars competition this year.

“Having Jack (Perkins) on board is a huge win and I’m looking forward to driving with him,” said Smith.

“He comes with a vast amount of experience and understanding so I think that will be a big advantage for me being a rookie and hopefully I can learn a lot from him.

“We’re both quite calm guys so I think we will work together well and hopefully come away with some good results.

“Anything can happen at the mountain so we just need to stay focused on our own race and I have to do my part as best as I can.

“I’m excited to have the finale there also, what a weekend that will be.”

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which doubles as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale, takes place on October 15-18.

