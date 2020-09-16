MSR reveals new livery for Unit Racing duo

Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will sport a new Unit Racing livery for the remainder of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season in 2020.

The livery began as a concept for the Supercars All Stars Eseries, which was raced by Goddard.

Now, Matt Stone Racing has elected to bring the livery from the virtual world to reality ahead of this weekend’s Repco SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“I am fairly familiar with the livery from when we ran it in the Eseries; however, I am sure it will look even better on track in real life,” said Goddard, who will race in the first of two weekends at Tailem Bend.

“You can’t go wrong with a black and red car. Red is always fast so fingers crossed there are a few extra tenths in the car, and we can translate some good speed.”

Unit Marketing Manager Toby Lynch added, “After its reception in the eSeries we were eager to transform the #34 Unit Racing Supercar into the bold red and black workwear design in real life.”

“The finished product looks amazing and is a credit to all involved. It is a great way to highlight the growing workwear division of the brand as we head into the final rounds of the series in South Australia before the finale in Bathurst.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to recognise the efforts of all of those involved in an incredibly busy few months as the championship successfully navigates through the various challenges presented.

“We are excited to highlight Unit workwear on the #34 this weekend and encourage our fans and followers to support their locally owned and run workwear stores.”

Following the first weekend on the International Circuit at The Bend, the Supercars field will return to race on the shorter West Circuit for the first time in the category’s history.

The double-header at The Bend Motorsport Park takes place across September 19-20 and 26-27 respectively.