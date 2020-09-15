VIDEO: 88th Running of the 24 Hours of Le mans

Speedcafe.com’s coverage of the 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be supported by Michelin.

Our expert team will provide all the breaking news, results and updates from the Australian and New Zealand competitors across the weekend.

CLICK HERE to visit the 24 Hours of Le Mans news category.

To celebrate the event, we’re also giving a 10 Michelin prize packs right here on Speedcafe.com. CLICK HERE to enter.