LATEST

Super2 teams eying Bathurst u-turn > View

FIA considering investigation into Hamilton > View

Quartararo pushed ‘like the last lap’ in clumsy Misano DNF > View

D’Alberto to quarantine in Darwin before Bathurst 1000 > View

Miller still in reach of MotoGP title despite Misano struggles > View

Hamilton critical of F1 restart procedure > View

Albury rider Andrew Houlihan gets Dakar start > View

Third-gen Johnson sets sights on Supercars after TA2 test > View

Webber: Piastri has out-gunned everything I’ve done > View

Kostecki completes pre-Bathurst test at QR > View

Gardner to undergo surgery after warm up highside > View

Nash Morris Supercar livery revealed > View

Home » News » Super2 » Super2 teams eying Bathurst u-turn

Super2 teams eying Bathurst u-turn

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 15th September, 2020 - 12:40pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Super2 Series may return to the Bathurst 1000 support card

Dunlop Super2 Series teams are eying a u-turn on a decision not to race on the support card at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

On Friday last week, it was revealed by Speedcafe.com that the Super2 Series would not host its third round at Mount Panorama.

Shortly thereafter, Supercars confirmed the cancellation, citing COVID-19 challenges and excessive quarantine costs for teams.

Now, Speedcafe.com understands Super2 organisers are reinvestigating whether the category will race on the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship support card.

Speedcafe.com believes there has been pressure from some teams on Super2 organisers to reinstate the series at the Bathurst 1000.

An expression of interest was sent out to team owners on Monday with a Tuesday close-of-play deadline.

A decision and subsequent announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday once teams have lodged their interest.

Speedcafe.com understands some Victorian teams may have to source personnel from out of state to make the venture viable.

It continues a tumultuous period for the series, which at one point looked at hosting two rounds of its championship at Mount Panorama on the same weekend.

However, that idea was quashed by team owners due to concerns surrounding financial viability.

Following last weekend’s cancellation, plans emerged for the Super2 Series to host another round at Sydney Motorsport Park in December.

It would be the first time Super2 has raced away from a Supercars Championship event since April 2008 at Wakefield Park.

More Super2 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com