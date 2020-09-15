D’Alberto to quarantine in Darwin before Bathurst 1000

Tony D’Alberto will not join the proposed Bathurst quarantine hub, instead opting to isolate in Darwin before joining the Shell V-Power Racing team in Brisbane.

D’Alberto will join Fabian Coulthard in the #12 Ford Mustang at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which will double as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale.

The 34-year-old will fly from Melbourne to Darwin and then on to Brisbane. He’ll then travel to Sydney with the team and onto Bathurst.

After the race, he’ll return home to Melbourne, a trip that will total a little under 7500km of flying.

Supercars is in the midst of organising a quarantine hub in New South Wales, which is being aided in part by the NRL.

However, DJR Team Penske has decided to have D’Alberto join the team in the week prior to the Bathurst 1000.

“It’s awesome to get a little bit of clarity,” D’Alberto said on the Parked Up podcast.

“I’m doing it a little bit different to some of the other co-drivers. Supercars’ plan is to actually have the Victorians quarantine in New South Wales, I’m not exactly too sure where.

“(It will be) just prior to the Bathurst race and (drivers would) come out of quarantine the week of the event.

“DJR wanted me to come up to Brisbane to spend a bit of time with the team just prior to the race. I can’t actually go from (Melbourne) to Brisbane, they won’t let me in, so they’re sending me to Darwin.

“I’m going to Darwin for two weeks to quarantine in the sunshine, cocktails, and whatever else. And then after that I’ll head to Brisbane for a week and spend some time with the team and then go onto Bathurst after that from Sydney.”

D’Alberto said he has no plans before this year’s Bathurst 1000 to get into a race car.

So far the Melbourne-based driver has had just one outing at the ill-fated Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix where he completed practice and qualifying in the TCR Asia Pacific Cup.

D’Alberto is set to compete for Wall Racing in the TCR Australia Series in a Honda Civic Type R.