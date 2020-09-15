COVID claims Australian Formula Ford Championship

The Formula Ford Association has confirmed the Australian Formula Ford Championship will not be contested this year.

It is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic as its committee finally conceded it was not practical to run amid the current restrictions and border closures.

“It is with sadness that the Formula Ford Association today is officially announcing that the 2020 Australian Formula Ford Championship will not take place,” a statement from the category announced.

“The Committee of the Formula Ford Association have been pushing for months to put together a schedule of National Race meetings since the commencement of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Given the latest update from the Victorian Government regarding Covid-19 restrictions, alongside border closures across the country, we do not believe that there is any chance of organising any National Championship events this year.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and is a major disappointment for our committee, competitors and officials.

“To bounce back stronger than ever, we are planning a competitive, affordable and diverse National Championship for the 2021 season and we hope to announce some dates and tracks over the upcoming months.”

It marks the first time since the category’s inception in 1970 that the national competition has not taken place, though state based competitions are set to continue.