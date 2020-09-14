LATEST

VIDEO: Mid-Ohio IndyCar Race 2 highlights > View

Herta leads Andretti podium sweep, Dixon spins > View

Ricciardo left with 'pain inside' after missing Mugello podium > View

Hamilton wins red flag riddled Tuscan GP > View

Morbidelli claims maiden MotoGP victory in Misano thriller > View

Second red flag halts Tuscan GP as Stroll crashes out > View

Tuscan GP red flagged after front straight pile up > View

Championship win hasn't sunk in for exhausted Piastri > View

Piastri wins Formula 3 Championship after nail-biting finale > View

VIDEO: Raikkonen's first F1 Test in Mugello > View

NETWORK: KRE RACE ENGINES; Kenny and Wendy McNamara > View

New F1 teams face $200 million hurdle > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Mid-Ohio IndyCar Race 2 highlights

VIDEO: Mid-Ohio IndyCar Race 2 highlights

By

Monday 14th September, 2020 - 9:51am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights from the second race of IndyCar’s Mid-Ohio weekend.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com