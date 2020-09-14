Super2 could return to SMP this year

The Dunlop Super2 Series could have an additional round at Sydney Motorsport Park after the cancellation of its Bathurst supports, Speedcafe.com has learned.

Super2 was to have featured at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 next month but that round was cancelled due to difficulties for some teams in crossing the border from Victoria into New South Wales.

Mount Panorama marks the end of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship for 2020 and a similarly early end to the season would have meant only two rounds this year for the second tier.

However, Supercars raised the possibility of standalone events for Super2 later in the year.

Speedcafe.com understands that there are tentative plans for a round at Sydney Motorsport Park in December, which would be the first time Super2 has raced away from a Supercars Championship event since April 2008 at Wakefield Park.

Super2 and Super3 raced there together in July, on Supercars’ second event after the outbreak of COVID-19, but have been out of action since.

Ironically, the Supercars Championship had itself been set to conclude at ‘Eastern Creek’ in December under one version of its 2020 calendar with night racing on the cards.

Both the first and second tiers did race under lights, the latter with a twilight start, on the Saturday of that July meeting.

Thomas Randle finished second in that encounter and first on the following Sunday afternoon, meaning he currently holds the series lead.