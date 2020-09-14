Second red flag halts Tuscan GP as Stroll crashes out

The Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix has been red flagged for a second time following a heavy crash for Lance Stroll.

Running fourth at the time, the Canadian suffered a tyre failure on approach to Arrabbiatta 2.

The Racing Point spun at high speed through the gravel before making heavy contact with the tyre barrier.

With damage to the conveyor belt protecting the tyre barrier, the red flag was shown once again, this time with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Rubbing salt into Racing Point’s wound was that the car then caught fire as marshals cleared it away, tearing bodywork as they attempted to extinguish the fire.

The earlier interruption came at the Safety Car restart on Lap 8, accounting for four cars in that incident.

The race will restart on Lap 46 of 59 with a standing start.