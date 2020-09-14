Nash Morris Supercar livery revealed

The colours which Nash Morris will compete with when he races a Supercar for the first time in The Bend’s Aussie Tin Tops round have been revealed.

The 17-year-old will drive the Paul Morris Motorsport FG Falcon with which Broc Feeney won last year’s Super3 Series with backing from Castrol and Motorsportsales.com.au.

It means that the #67 Ford will wear similar green, black, and white hues to 2019 when it was steered by Feeney.

Morris tested the car in August and predicts that the multi-class Aussie Tin Tops field, which includes two rivals in Super3 machinery, will be a more comfortable introduction than being thrown straight into the third-tier of Supercars.

“I’m expecting it to be a fun weekend, and I think there will be a lot less pressure than if I had been making my debut in the Super3 Series,” said the son of the 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul.

“One of the things I’m looking forward to will be racing against different types of cars. Those of us who are in Supercars will have an advantage in a straight line, but we’ll be racing against Porsches and GT cars that will be a little slower on the straights, but stronger under brakes and through the corners.

“The Bend has a good mixture of corners that will allow the different cars to demonstrate their strengths and weaknesses and I think we’ll put on a good show for the spectators.”

The Motorsportsales.com.au Aussie Tin Tops concept debuted at the first Townsville event to fill a gap left by the absence of regular support categories due to border closures.

Category Manager Nathan Cayzer was delighted with the take-up then, and again ahead of this weekend’s second instalment.

“The number of entries is fantastic; in our first round at Townsville, we attracted a field in the mid-20s and we thought that was good, but this weekend will be even better,” said Cayzer.

“Once again, we have a good variety of cars including a number of local South Australian competitors.

“It’s good to have a mixture of old, experienced racers and young-guns like Nash in the field. I think Nash will do a good job, he’s certainly receiving the right education from his dad.”

The Aussie Tin Tops supports the Repco SuperSprint The Bend, which kicks off this Saturday.