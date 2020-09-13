LATEST

VIDEO: What does it cost to build a Supercar?

Sunday 13th September, 2020 - 10:34am

Jamie Whincup takes us through exactly what it costs to build your own Supercar.

Ever wondered what it would cost to build your own Supercar? 🤔

Posted by Red Bull Holden Racing Team on Saturday, 12 September 2020

