Kimi Raikkonen’s first boss, Peter Sauber, looks back at the veteran’s first test in a Formula 1 car.
VIDEO: Raikkonen's first F1 Test in Mugello > View
NETWORK: KRE RACE ENGINES; Kenny and Wendy McNamara > View
New F1 teams face $200 million hurdle > View
MECHANIC: Minal Kanagasundaram, the globe trotting silent achiever > View
F1 teams warned against exploiting loophole > View
Power takes Race 1 win at Mid-Ohio > View
VIDEO: What does it cost to build a Supercar? > View
Ocon’s qualifying spin a blow for Ricciardo > View
Aussie O'Keeffe qualifies 13th on WTCR debut > View
Hamilton on pole as late yellow halts Bottas > View
Vinales leads Yamaha domination in Misano > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]