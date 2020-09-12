Briscoe remains interested in Bathurst 1000 start

Ryan Briscoe remains interested in another start in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 should the opportunity arise.

The 38-year-old has three starts in the Great Race to his name, the most recent coming alongside Russell Ingall in 2013 for Walkinshaw Racing.

“I haven’t talked to any teams about it, and it’s always something that I’d love to come back and do,” Briscoe told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s just become a little more difficult in recent years because of the Endurance Cup.

“With conflicting races over here, it makes it impossible.

“I’d love to come out and do it, and for sure I miss it.

“It’s been a number of years since I did the 1000. It’s just one of the most iconic races in the world, and I’d love to come back for it.”

Briscoe is currently campaigning in the IMSA SportsCar Championship where he is racing a Cadillac DPi for Wayne Taylor Racing.

He and co-driver Renger can der Zande head that competition following the Michelin Endurance Challenge round at Road Atlanta last weekend.

The Sydney-born, United States-based racer is also interested in a start in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

His Daytona 24 Hour winning co-drivers, van der Zande and Scott Dixon, both made the journey from Florida to Bathurst in January, with Briscoe open to an opportunity to do likewise in future.

“This year Scott and Renger, right after the 24, they both went out to run the 12 Hour,” Briscoe recounted.

“I need to align myself to someone to do it too.

“I can definitely see that happening.

“It’s at a time of year where it’s a hundred percent doable and it’s a race that just been growing and just getting stronger and stronger.

“Any excuse to go to Bathurst, man, I’d go there in anything.”

Question marks remain over the 2021 Bathurst 12 Hour as the global pandemic complicates international logistics.

The event has long been touted as being transformed into a Supercars round, with renewed suggestions it could open the 2021 season.