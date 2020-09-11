Supercars confirms West Circuit for second Bend event

Supercars has confirmed that it will use the West Circuit for the second event at The Bend this month.

The first will proceed on the 4.95km International Circuit which the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship has used for its first three visits to the South Australian circuit, including this year’s pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, the second will take in the 3.41km West Circuit which is essentially a shortcut version of the International layout.

“So we were always planning on using the International circuit this year, which was going to be an enduro event, and we tested there at the start of the year,” Supercars’ Head of Motorsport, Adrian Burgess, told the championship’s official website.

“We’ve retained that configuration for the first event, but then in these times as everyone is seeing, we’re trying different tyres and different things here and there.

“We thought if we’re staying there we would take the opportunity to try the West circuit.

“Whilst it looks shorter, it could potentially deliver us a good little racetrack so we thought while we’re here and we have got the chance to try it, we should try a weekend on it.

“Logistically it’s easy for the teams, it’s easy for TV and things to change from one to the other, so while we’re in town we thought we would give it a go.”

The Repco SuperSprint The Bend takes place on September 19-20, and the OTR SuperSprint The Bend on the following weekend.