Super2 season could continue post-Bathurst

The Dunlop Super2 Series is not necessarily over for 2020 despite confirmation from Supercars that it will not support the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, the second tier of Supercars will not appear on the support bill for the Great Race next month, with the cost of quarantine cited as the reason.

It is understood that at least two Victorian-based teams did not wish to participate, given that competitors would have had to foot the bill for a fortnight in hotel quarantine in order to enter New South Wales from its southern neighbour.

Queensland-based personnel faced the possibility of a similar burden upon their return after the event, despite being allowed free passage into NSW.

Despite the cancellation of its round at the final Virgin Australia Supercars Championship event of 2020, Supercars has signalled the possibility that Super2 could still race at standalone events in November and December.

Due to the pandemic and associated government directives/orders, only two rounds of Super2 have been held so far in 2020, those being in Adelaide in February, before the local outbreak of COVID-19, and another in Sydney in July.

The latter also saw Super3 join the field as a separate class, an arrangement which was to have continued for the three subsequent rounds that had been scheduled on the revised calendar.

“Supercars would like to advise all Dunlop Super2 Teams that unfortunately the category won’t be attending this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” read a statement from Supercars.

“Due to the various COVID-19 border closures, it was agreed that the costs associated with mandatory quarantine periods before and after the event were too excessive for a large number of entrants in the category.

“Border closures will continue to be monitored and talks are continuing with owners and circuit operators around potential DS2 rounds in 2020 beyond the conclusion of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, including standalone events in November and December.

“Nothing is confirmed, details of any potential extension of the series will be announced in due course.”

Should those standalone events go ahead, it would represent the first time that Super2 has raced away from a Virgin Australia Supercars Championship/V8 Supercars Championship event since April 2008 at Wakefield Park.

Super3, then known only as V8 Touring Cars, commenced in the same year and was contested largely with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme before an increasing presence on Supercars events in recent years.

In the meantime, Supercars has also hinted that Tin Tops could be held again at Mount Panorama, after a well-received debut at the first Townsville event last month and confirmation that the concept will return at The Bend.

“Supercars is now in discussions with various support category managers who can operate at Mount Panorama competitively in October,” the statement continued.

“Following the success of the Townsville Tin Tops category, talks are underway for a similar concept to feature at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and all Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 team owners that wish to enter will be able to do so.”

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will be held from October 15-18.