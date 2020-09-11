Pye gets livery tweak for Tailem Bend

DeWalt has reaffirmed its support of Scott Pye and Team 18 with a livery tweak to the #20 Holden ZB Commodore ahead of the Tailem Bend double-header.

Pye will race with DeWalt Engineered By Powers on the doors and roof of his car at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Tailem Bend will host back-to-back rounds this year, with the Repco SuperSprint on September 19-20 followed by the OTR SuperSprint on September 26-27.

Pye said it’s encouraging to have DeWalt continue its commitment to Team 18 in the midst of a tough economic period brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“DeWalt is new to the Supercars Championship in 2020, and given the situation that the world faces this year, it might have been easy for them to change its approach,” said Pye.

“However, they’ve shown a great deal of loyalty and persistence and having the new branding on the car shows that they are remaining engaged and active.

“All of the team has been really encouraged with the speed of the DeWalt car. We’ve been making changes that are having a positive effect and we’re showing that on the track.

“The Bend will offer more challenges for us, but just like the last few rounds, we’re going in with a lot of confidence and we will be sure to put our best foot forward when we hit the track in South Australia.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt said the support from DeWalt is a big boost off the back of an already strong run of rounds for the team.

Pye has three podium finishes to his name this year, claiming the team’s first podium at the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Despite a string of tough qualifying sessions, Pye has finished the last six races at the Reid Park Street Circuit in Townsville inside the top 10.

“We are so proud to have an amazing partner in Stanley Black & Decker who has continued to support us through this time, and it is so exciting to see them use the opportunity to showcase the partnership between DeWalt and Powers,” said Schwerkolt.

“To get our first podium as a two-car team in Darwin was sensational and it has only galvanised the team further because there’s a great feeling of knowing the potential we have.

“The way Supercars has adapted its product in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable, and it’s proof when you see how the team partners have reacted. There’s a sense of excitement and it’s building up really nicely to the big grand finale at Mount Panorama.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship continues on September 19-20 and 26-27 at The Bend Motorsport Park.