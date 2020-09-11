LATEST

Nash Morris to race Supercar at The Bend

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 11th September, 2020 - 4:55pm

The FG Falcon Supercar which Nash Morris tested earlier this year

Nash Morris will race a Supercar for the first time in the Aussie Tin Tops field at The Bend.

Morris, son of Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul, has been entered in the Super3 class of the support category which encompasses a wide variety of closed cockpit race cars.

The drive follows a recent test in the FG Falcon which Broc Feeney drove to the Super3 title last year, and a start in the Townsville Tin Tops in a Toyota 86.

He will have two direct class competitors in the 32-car field, including Stephen Coe in a vehicle identified on the entry list as a ‘PMM Supercar’, as well as Matt Stone Racing’s Jason Gomersall.

The latter also contested Tin Tops at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint when he raced in class against Madeline Stewart among others.

Stewart, a Brad Jones Racing Super3 regular, has this time been entered in a McElrea Racing Porsche Carrera Cup car in the Super Stuttgart class.

It means she will be a team-mate to Harri Jones, who won outright in two of the three races held in Townsville in a Cup Car, while Rob Woods and Matthew Sims have also entered the class at The Bend.

The Super Challenge class also comprises Porsche race cars, while Erebus Academy driver Jobe Stewart will steer one of two Toyota 86s which make up the Super Production class.

Also on the grid will be cars in Super Saloon, Super Sports, Super Touring, and Transam classes.

The Aussie Tin Tops supports the Repco SuperSprint The Bend on September 19-20.

Entry list: Aussie Tin Tops, The Bend Motorsport Park

Num Team Driver Car Class
Jobe Stewart Racing Jobe Stewart Toyota 86 Super Production
SP Engines Steve Hay VK Commodore Big Banger Super Saloon
Prime Motorsport Chris Holdt VY Commodore SV8 Super Saloon
Vaughan Racing Bradley Vaughn Toyota 86 Super Production
Prime Motorsport Jason Cassells Nissan 180 SX Super Saloon
2 McElrea Racing Richard Cowen Porsche Sprint Challenge Super Challenge
82 McElrea Racing Madeline Stewart Porsche Carrera Cup Super Stuttgart
7 McElrea Racing Ryan Suhle Porsche Sprint Challenge Super Challenge
112 McElrea Racing Harri Jones Porsche Carrera Cup Super Stuttgart
35 Matt Stone Racing Jason Gomersall Super 3 Super 3
TEAM BRM Brenton Griguol GT3 Ferrari F430 Super Sports
10 TEAKWORKS MOTORSPORT Rob Woods Porsche Carrera Cup Super Stuttgart
MADASHELL MOTORSPORTS Steven McFadden Porsche Carrera Cup Super Challenge
BRM MOTORSPORT Matthew Sims Porsche Carrera Cup Super Stuttgart
MITCON Racing Paul Mitolo Ferrari 458 Challenge Super Sports
40 Motorsportsales.com Karl Begg TA2 Mustang Transam
COE PROPERTY RACING Stephen Coe PMM Supercar Super 3
8 FAT FREDDY’S Ben Walsh TA2 Mustang Transam
TEAM TENKATE Anthony Tenkate TA2 Mustang Transam
3 Chris Meulengraaf Racing Chris Meulengraaf Porsche 991 GT3 Super Challenge
TAPLIN MOTORSPORT Andrew Taplin Porsche Sprint Challenge Super Challenge
TAPLIN MOTORSPORT Tom Taplin Lambo Gallardo GT3 Super Sports
EXCALIBUR RACING Anthony Giustozzi Porsche 997 GT3 Super Sports
BUIK MOTORSPORT Henry Beasley Porsche GT3 Cup Car Super Sports
MARC Cars Australia John Goodacre MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
MARC Cars Australia Lachlan Gardner MARC Mazda V8 Super Touring
MARC Cars Australia Geoffrey Taunton MARC 11 V8 Super Sports
MARC Cars Australia Bayley Hall MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
MARC Cars Australia Peter Corbett MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
67 FLASH BUSH MOTORSPORT Nash Morris Super 3 Super 3
5 Kubota Racing Matthew MacKelden Trans AM Mustang Transam
Rost Mechanical Franco Quaini Porsche Cup Car GT3 Super Sports

