Nash Morris to race Supercar at The Bend

Nash Morris will race a Supercar for the first time in the Aussie Tin Tops field at The Bend.
Morris, son of Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul, has been entered in the Super3 class of the support category which encompasses a wide variety of closed cockpit race cars.
The drive follows a recent test in the FG Falcon which Broc Feeney drove to the Super3 title last year, and a start in the Townsville Tin Tops in a Toyota 86.
He will have two direct class competitors in the 32-car field, including Stephen Coe in a vehicle identified on the entry list as a ‘PMM Supercar’, as well as Matt Stone Racing’s Jason Gomersall.
The latter also contested Tin Tops at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint when he raced in class against Madeline Stewart among others.
Stewart, a Brad Jones Racing Super3 regular, has this time been entered in a McElrea Racing Porsche Carrera Cup car in the Super Stuttgart class.
It means she will be a team-mate to Harri Jones, who won outright in two of the three races held in Townsville in a Cup Car, while Rob Woods and Matthew Sims have also entered the class at The Bend.
The Super Challenge class also comprises Porsche race cars, while Erebus Academy driver Jobe Stewart will steer one of two Toyota 86s which make up the Super Production class.
Also on the grid will be cars in Super Saloon, Super Sports, Super Touring, and Transam classes.
The Aussie Tin Tops supports the Repco SuperSprint The Bend on September 19-20.
Entry list: Aussie Tin Tops, The Bend Motorsport Park
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|Jobe Stewart Racing
|Jobe Stewart
|Toyota 86
|Super Production
|SP Engines
|Steve Hay
|VK Commodore Big Banger
|Super Saloon
|Prime Motorsport
|Chris Holdt
|VY Commodore SV8
|Super Saloon
|Vaughan Racing
|Bradley Vaughn
|Toyota 86
|Super Production
|Prime Motorsport
|Jason Cassells
|Nissan 180 SX
|Super Saloon
|2
|McElrea Racing
|Richard Cowen
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|Super Challenge
|82
|McElrea Racing
|Madeline Stewart
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Super Stuttgart
|7
|McElrea Racing
|Ryan Suhle
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|Super Challenge
|112
|McElrea Racing
|Harri Jones
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Super Stuttgart
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Super 3
|Super 3
|TEAM BRM
|Brenton Griguol
|GT3 Ferrari F430
|Super Sports
|10
|TEAKWORKS MOTORSPORT
|Rob Woods
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Super Stuttgart
|MADASHELL MOTORSPORTS
|Steven McFadden
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Super Challenge
|BRM MOTORSPORT
|Matthew Sims
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Super Stuttgart
|MITCON Racing
|Paul Mitolo
|Ferrari 458 Challenge
|Super Sports
|40
|Motorsportsales.com
|Karl Begg
|TA2 Mustang
|Transam
|COE PROPERTY RACING
|Stephen Coe
|PMM Supercar
|Super 3
|8
|FAT FREDDY’S
|Ben Walsh
|TA2 Mustang
|Transam
|TEAM TENKATE
|Anthony Tenkate
|TA2 Mustang
|Transam
|3
|Chris Meulengraaf Racing
|Chris Meulengraaf
|Porsche 991 GT3
|Super Challenge
|TAPLIN MOTORSPORT
|Andrew Taplin
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|Super Challenge
|TAPLIN MOTORSPORT
|Tom Taplin
|Lambo Gallardo GT3
|Super Sports
|EXCALIBUR RACING
|Anthony Giustozzi
|Porsche 997 GT3
|Super Sports
|BUIK MOTORSPORT
|Henry Beasley
|Porsche GT3 Cup Car
|Super Sports
|MARC Cars Australia
|John Goodacre
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|MARC Cars Australia
|Lachlan Gardner
|MARC Mazda V8
|Super Touring
|MARC Cars Australia
|Geoffrey Taunton
|MARC 11 V8
|Super Sports
|MARC Cars Australia
|Bayley Hall
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|MARC Cars Australia
|Peter Corbett
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|67
|FLASH BUSH MOTORSPORT
|Nash Morris
|Super 3
|Super 3
|5
|Kubota Racing
|Matthew MacKelden
|Trans AM Mustang
|Transam
|Rost Mechanical
|Franco Quaini
|Porsche Cup Car GT3
|Super Sports
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]