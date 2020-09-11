Nash Morris to race Supercar at The Bend

Nash Morris will race a Supercar for the first time in the Aussie Tin Tops field at The Bend.

Morris, son of Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul, has been entered in the Super3 class of the support category which encompasses a wide variety of closed cockpit race cars.

The drive follows a recent test in the FG Falcon which Broc Feeney drove to the Super3 title last year, and a start in the Townsville Tin Tops in a Toyota 86.

He will have two direct class competitors in the 32-car field, including Stephen Coe in a vehicle identified on the entry list as a ‘PMM Supercar’, as well as Matt Stone Racing’s Jason Gomersall.

The latter also contested Tin Tops at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint when he raced in class against Madeline Stewart among others.

Stewart, a Brad Jones Racing Super3 regular, has this time been entered in a McElrea Racing Porsche Carrera Cup car in the Super Stuttgart class.

It means she will be a team-mate to Harri Jones, who won outright in two of the three races held in Townsville in a Cup Car, while Rob Woods and Matthew Sims have also entered the class at The Bend.

The Super Challenge class also comprises Porsche race cars, while Erebus Academy driver Jobe Stewart will steer one of two Toyota 86s which make up the Super Production class.

Also on the grid will be cars in Super Saloon, Super Sports, Super Touring, and Transam classes.

The Aussie Tin Tops supports the Repco SuperSprint The Bend on September 19-20.

Entry list: Aussie Tin Tops, The Bend Motorsport Park