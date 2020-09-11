Erebus relocates to South Australia

Erebus Motorsport has moved to a new temporary home in the South Australian town of Mount Gambier.

The team travelled directly from Queensland at the conclusion of the second Townsville SuperSprint and will work from car dealership Carlin and Gazzard ahead of the Tailem Bend events.

“We weighed up our options and for us the best-case scenario was to head straight to South Australia,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“There’s a lot of hype around us arriving in town, and the local businesses have been fantastic in lending a hand.

“It’s an incredible gesture from Peter Gazzard to allow us to temporarily setup our race team at his dealership now, and then again after Tailem Bend.

“He has welcomed us with open arms and been very hospitable, we have a great space to work from and everything we need.”

The Melbourne-based team already has several connections in the SA border town, making it a handy choice while it is on the road.

“Not only have we got a brilliant workshop to work out of, but we already have ties to companies here,” added Ryan.

“Marcus Stewart from Max Medhurst Crash Repairs has been a great supporter of our team for a few years and has helped with paint jobs when we have needed them.

“Also, James (White) established our fabrication shop in Mount Gambier a few years ago so we are able to utilise the resources we already have here.

“This is basically as good as it gets; it is the closest we can get to being back at our home base and enables the team to prepare the best we can.”

Erebus will move on to The Bend Motorsport Park next Thursday and return to Mount Gambier after those two events to prepare for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Other Victorian teams are back in their temporary lodgings on the Gold Coast, which they first moved into after the New South Wales border closure and second Sydney event.

The Repco SuperSprint The Bend will be held on September 19-20.