Daughter’s heartfelt note to her Dad, Barry Sheene

Barry Sheene’s daughter, Sidonie, has written a heartfelt note to her father on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The larger than life character, a popular figure in motorsport globally, passed away in 2003 at the age of 52.

Friends and colleagues have today shared their memories of the two-time 500cc world champion while Greg Rust wrote a tribute to his colleague and friend.

Sidonie Sheene’s note to her Father

Here we go, it’s your three quarter life crisis Dad.

I can only imagine the meltdown if your 50th was anything to go by. I am sure you would be up to your same old tricks!

In true Dad style we look on the bright side there are no COVID-19 restrictions up there to stop your party where I’m sure everything will be done to excess, in an all or nothing kind of way.

Far from PC, hilarious, charming, fiery and stubborn as hell – we wouldn’t have changed you for the world.

You shook things up, life was about laughing, you made things colourful for me, for us all.

I miss your refusal to grow up, especially our chardonnay fuelled prank calling sessions from your office. I miss taking the piss out of your cockney accent and you getting the shits.

You had the biggest heart and just wanted to help anyone in any way that you could, the world was better off with you in it.

I miss how you loved my friends and how much they loved you. Most of all I miss how much you loved us and how much we love you.

My drive, my will, thank you for giving me my ability to speak from my heart with passion and conviction.

Thank you for teaching me to wear my watch on my right arm as ‘you don’t want to be like everyone else do you’!

You were far from vanilla and to be your daughter has been an honour and a gift.

Your idiosyncrasies made you – you.

Your Levis and leg warmers obsession, mini mars bars dipped in double espressos, grilled chicken sandwiches on brown bread and scaring the shit out of Mum in the car.

Thank you for being my Dad and most of all choosing me to be your daughter.

I know you’ll be reading this, articulating words of the heart is difficult I only hope to have painted part of how I feel to not have you around.

Happy 70th, Dad. I promise to always make you proud. Now crack some wine as I will be to celebrate you X