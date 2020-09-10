Supercars confirms new five-year naming rights deal

Organisers of the Supercars Championship have announced a new five-year naming rights deal starting in 2021.

Automotive retailer Repco will take over the mantle held by outgoing airline Virgin Australia, which went into liquidation earlier this year.

The new deal will see the category known as the Repco Supercars Championship from 2021 to 2025.

Earlier this year it was announced Repco would also take over the title sponsorship of the currently known Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 on a five-year deal starting in 2021.

Last week Speedcafe.com revealed an announcement regarding Repco’s naming rights deal would come today.

“We are delighted to have a name that has been associated with Australian motorsport since the 1940s as our naming rights partner for the next five years,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Repco has invested considerably in our sport and to carry their name as naming rights partner into a new chapter for our sport is great news for both parties.

“Repco is an iconic international motorsport brand with a proud history, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with them.”

Repco Executive General Manager Wayne Bryant added, “We are so excited to be announcing this partnership with Supercars.”

“We have a rich history with the sport, and together with the Repco Bathurst 1000, this is our most exhilarating step yet.

“We can’t wait to work even more closely with Supercars, and with the teams, the drivers, and support crews.

“The Supercars family have shown in recent times how well they have all pulled together for the betterment of the sport and to provide race fans with a superior level of sports entertainment.

“We are really proud to be given the opportunity to become part of that family and work with them to bring the series to the fans that share our enduring passion.”

While Virgin Australia has departed as the category’s naming rights sponsor, it will remain as the championship’s preferred airline.

“We truly appreciate everything Virgin Australia has done since coming on board with their valuable support in 2016,” said Seamer.

“Supercars remains committed to supporting Virgin Australia as the preferred airline of the series and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

A calendar for the 2021 season will be released following this year’s Bathurst 1000.