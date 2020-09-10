Racing Point confirms Vettel

Racing Point has confirmed that Sebastian Vettel will race for the squad when it becomes the Aston Martin F1 Team next year.

The German takes the place freed up by the departure of long-time Force India/Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, who will split from the Silverstone-based operation one year into a three-year agreement.

According to the team, Vettel has signed up for “2021 and beyond” although no precise detail about the term of the contract has been given.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future,” said the soon to be ex-Scuderia Ferrari driver.

“I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company.

“I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

“The energy and commitment of Lawrence (Stroll, team owner) to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.

“I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.”

Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer said, “Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news.

“Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.

“On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level.”

Vettel’s signature marks the latest transformation of what was once Force India, and became Racing Point after being rescued from administration by Lawrence Stroll in 2018.

The Canadian businessman acquired a significant stake in Aston Martin this year, leading to its next change of identity in 2021.

Vettel is set to be partnered by Lance Stroll, son of Lawrence, who moved to the team from Williams for the start of the 2019 season.

The latter is currently fourth in the championship while the four-time world champion sits 13th midway through a difficult final campaign with Ferrari.