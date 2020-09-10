GALLERY: GS Off Road Training

For many who have a BMW GS adventure bike, or have one on their wish list, a course with GS Off Road Training, headed by former racers Chris Urquhart and Shane Booth, is part of their preparation commitment.
COVID-19 pandemic has given plenty of people the chance to reflect on their personal bucket lists and put plans in place to do things a little different in the future.
While pre-COVID many were caught on the treadmill of everyday life, recent restrictions have injected people with a new found determination to ‘escape’ as the opportunity presents itself.
Many have decided the easiest way to do that is on an adventure bike.
CLICK HERE for more.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]