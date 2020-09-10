LATEST

GALLERY: GS Off Road Training

Thursday 10th September, 2020

For many who have a BMW GS adventure bike, or have one on their wish list, a course with GS Off Road Training, headed by former racers Chris Urquhart and Shane Booth, is part of their preparation commitment.

COVID-19 pandemic has given plenty of people the chance to reflect on their personal bucket lists and put plans in place to do things a little different in the future.

While pre-COVID many were caught on the treadmill of everyday life, recent restrictions have injected people with a new found determination to ‘escape’ as the opportunity presents itself.

Many have decided the easiest way to do that is on an adventure bike.

CLICK HERE for more.

