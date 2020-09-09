LATEST

Richards still interested in 2021 enduros > View

VIDEO: Wrapping the Wayne Gardner Racing Coca-Cola Commodore > View

Last-minute effort to revive grassroots racing event > View

Stoner questions legitimacy of MotoGP world championship title > View

McLaughlin: Drivers should be able to speak their minds > View

Gasly ‘ready’ for return to Red Bull > View

Williams appoints Roberts as acting team principal > View

Wood returns with Kelly for Bathurst 1000 > View

Ricciardo excited to drive at Mugello > View

SMP boss praises Supercars coronavirus response > View

VIDEO: Toby Price talks Dakar, COVID-19, and 2021 preparation > View

Motorsport Australia introduces Off Road Cups > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Wrapping the Wayne Gardner Racing Coca-Cola Commodore

VIDEO: Wrapping the Wayne Gardner Racing Coca-Cola Commodore

By

Wednesday 9th September, 2020 - 3:47pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Tim Pattinson of TP Race Design brings the Wayne Garder Racing Coca-Cola Commodore back to life in its 1995 Sandown 500 trim as raced in the Australian Touring Car Championship.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com