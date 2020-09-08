LATEST

Wolff set to remain in F1

Wolff set to remain in F1

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 8th September, 2020 - 10:22am

Share:

LinkedIn

Toto Wolff

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff is set to continue in Formula 1 beyond the end of his current contract.

Wolff’s current deal to head the all-conquering Anglo-German operation expires at the end of 2021.

Speculation has swirled over his future with links to Liberty Media and Aston Martin.

Wolff is a share holder in the Aston Martin road car company as well as Williams Racing.

He owns 30 percent of the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

Speaking after the Italian Grand Prix, the BBC reports the Austrian stating that he would remain “involved one way or another” with Mercedes beyond 2020.

“I love this team and I think this is my place,” Wolff said.

“It is just, eight years as a team principal is taking its toll and it is something I am reflecting on.

“It is important to take the right decision for my family or myself but you you can sure I will be involved in this team in one way or another.”

Under Wolff’s watch, Mercedes has won the last six constructors’ world titles and holds a commanding 123 point advantage in the 2020 championship after eight races.

