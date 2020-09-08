LATEST

VIDEO: Toby Price talks Dakar, COVID-19, and 2021 preparation > View

Motorsport Australia introduces Off Road Cups > View

Hamilton launches X44 Extreme E team > View

Schwerkolt buoyed by ‘incredible’ teams’ championship standing > View

McLaughlin ‘glad’ Cindric hasn’t written off IndyCar debut > View

Wolff set to remain in F1 > View

Masi explains Hamilton’s mid-race stewards visit > View

F1 wants to revisit reverse grid sprint races > View

Hazelwood hopes breakthrough win not far away > View

VIDEO: Tickford crew reunited with family on Father's Day > View

GALLERY: The Bend Classic > View

Quinn takes commanding victory in Targa Great Barrier Reef > View

Home » News » Offroad » VIDEO: Toby Price talks Dakar, COVID-19, and 2021 preparation

VIDEO: Toby Price talks Dakar, COVID-19, and 2021 preparation

By

Tuesday 8th September, 2020 - 4:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Toby Price talks about his preparations for the 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally and how he’s coped with the challenge of COVID-19.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com