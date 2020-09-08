LATEST

Hazelwood hopes breakthrough win not far away > View

VIDEO: Tickford crew reunited with family on Father's Day > View

GALLERY: The Bend Classic > View

Quinn takes commanding victory in Targa Great Barrier Reef > View

Fan faces to feature on Kelly Racing Bathurst 1000 livery > View

Racing Point saga ends as Ferrari withdraws appeal > View

Vettel: Expectations are very low > View

POLL: Was van Gisbergen’s pass on McLaughin fair? > View

Tanak wins Rally Estonia after late scare > View

WORLD WRAP: Piastri back in F3 lead after Monza drama > View

Whincup didn’t expect van Gisbergen to let him back past > View

Coulthard ‘found a little trick’ in Townsville > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tickford crew reunited with family on Father’s Day

VIDEO: Tickford crew reunited with family on Father’s Day

By

Tuesday 8th September, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

After over 50 days away from home, Tickford Racing crew members were reunited with their families on Father’s Day.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com