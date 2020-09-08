Motorsport Australia introduces Off Road Cups

Motorsport Australia has announced plans to introduce two new Cup awards in place of the 2020 Australia Off Road Championship.

The Motorsport Australia West Australian Cup will be awarded as part of the Kalgoorlie Desert Race, while the Motorsport Australia Central East Cup will be awarded at the Can-Am Loveday 400.

Both are set to take place on October 23-25 and will run as standalone events.

The winner of each will receive free entry into their nearest AORC event in 2021, excluding the Tatts Finke Desert Race.

“Unfortunately, the current circumstances do not allow us to host a fair and suitable Championship battle open to all competitors,” said Mike Smith, Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations.

“With that said, we’re thrilled to be able to come up with a solution for 2020 and we think this is a great opportunity for competitors who are eligible to compete in these two new Cups.

“A big thank you must go out to all those who have been working tirelessly to get the events off the ground, especially organisers from both Kalgoorlie and Loveday, and we look forward to each event getting underway.”

The news comes as part of confirmation that the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Championship will not be awarded this year as a result of the interrupt caused by COVID-19.