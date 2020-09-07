Quinn takes commanding victory in Targa Great Barrier Reef

Tony Quinn has taken a commanding win at the third edition of the Targa Great Barrier Reef in Cairns driving a 2018 Nissan GT-R R35.

Quinn topped four of the six Tablelands tests on the final day to take the Outright win as well as the It’s Live in Queensland GT Outright classes.

“We just kept it nice and clean on the long stages today and the rest took care of itself,” Quinn, a two-times Targa Tasmania winner, said.

“It is a real thrill to win Targa Great Barrier Reef which is a great event that has a positive effect on the local community.

“The Nissan didn’t miss a beat over the three days and is really suited to the roads around Cairns.”

The GT Trophy Class Lotus Exige of Wayne Udy and Mia Williams finished second Outright on top of easily winning their speed limited class.

Tablelands local Andrew Horn and Sally Coning in their 1998 Mitsubishi Evo V finished third overall.

For Quinn, who led from day one on Friday, it sealed a rare double after taking victory on the streets of Townsville’s Reid Park circuit the previous weekend in an Aston Martin.

With the Leg 2 withdrawals through mechanical issues of the Anthony Genocchio and Robert Horsfall and Jon and Gina Siddins machines, Shannons Classic GT was taken out by well-known Sunshine Coast car collector Dan Bowden.

Shannons Classic Handicap duo of Peter Gluskie and Samantha Winter (1985 BMW 325i) were never headed to lead from the outset and win the class by just over one minute.

Cairns builder Steve Van der Brug and co-driver Linda Rankine guided his 2009 Subaru WRX STi to victory in Cairns Regional Council GT Production by almost seven minutes over fellow Cairns competitor Murray Young and Scott Griffin (2012 BMW M3). Van der Brug was also fourth outright.

Dutton Garage Early Modern 2 saw Michael and Brian Walsh (1993 Daihatsu Charade) spring to victory after Bo Williams and Dirk Witteveen relinquished their lead after an accident on TS 16 (Millaa Millaa).

Darryl Marshall and co-driver Peter Marshall confirmed their standing as the masters of the points-based Cairns Regional Council TSD Trophy class.

Marshall (2002 Ford Pursuit Ute 250) built victory on minimising mistakes that limited his penalties to low single figures on each of the 18 tests.

In the end the Marshalls ended with 22 points, to beat Agim Selita and Gezim Bashi (2007 BMW M5) who finished on 31 Points.

Tim and Kym Hall (1980 Holden Commodore) landed the honours in Shannons Thoroughbred Trophy.

The next round of the Motorsport Australia TARGA Championship is TARGA High Country in Victoria from November 13 to 15.

Result: Targa Great Barrier Reef

Outright

1 Tony Quinn/Brian Foster (2018 Nissan GT-R R35)

2 Wayne Udy/Mia Williams (2019 Lotus Exige 410 Sport) +4.03s

3 Andrew Horn/Sally Coning (1998 Mitsubishi Evo V) +5.31s

4 Steve Van der Brug/Linda Rankine (2009 Subaru WRX STi) +5.35s

5 Rob Oshlack/Neysa Ellison (2017 Ford Focus RS) +6:02s

It’s Live GT In Queensland GT Outright

1 Tony Quinn/Brian Foster (2018 Nissan GT-R R35)

2 Luke Anear/Andy Sarandis (Mercedes AMG GT R) 1:32.49s

Shannons Classic Handicap

1 Peter Gluskie/Samantha Winter (1985 BMW 325i)

2 Lindsay Stone/Simon Martin (1989 Mazda RX7) +1:03s

Cairns Regional Council GT Production

1 Steve Van der Brug/Linda Rankine (2009 Subaru WRX STi)

2 Murray Young/Scott Griffin (2012 BMW M3) +6:54s

3 Tommy Monaghan/Steve Glenney (2015 Subaru WRX) +2:04.07s

Shannons Classic GT

1 Dan Bowden/Tiffanie Hepburn (1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang) +13:26s

2 Mark Griffith/Ryan Preston (1969 Datsun 1600 SSS) +3:35.09s

3 Paul Bergmann/Melinda Bergmann (1989 BMW 325i) +4:01.52s

Dutton Garage Early Modern 2

1 Michael Walsh/Brian Walsh (1993 Daihatsu Charade)

Dutton Garage Early Modern 4

1 Andrew Horn/Sally Coning (1998 Mitsubishi Evo V)

2 Gregg Taylor/Callum Taylor (2008 Subaru WRX) +3.27s

3 Graeme Colls/Sandra Colls (1997 Subaru WRX STi) +5:18s

Reef Hotel & Casino GT Sports Trophy

1 Wayne Udy/Mia Williams (2019 Lotus Exige 410 Sport)

2 Rob Oshlack/Neysa Ellison (2017 Ford Focus RS) +1:59s

2 Gwesyn Dalliston/Rob Goodwin (2003 Nissan 350Z Track) +2:27s

Shannons Thoroughbred Trophy

1 Tim Hall/Kym Hall (1980 Holden Commodore)

2 Paul Frank/Leo Rodriguez (1988 Mazda RX7) +1:41.05s

Cairns Regional Council TSD Trophy

1 Darryl Marshall/Peter Marshall (2002 Ford Falcon Pursuit Ute 250) 22 points

2 Agim Selita/Gezim Bashi (2007 BMW M5) 31

3 Robert Nash/Keira Nash (2010 Lexus ISF) 106