Fan faces to feature on Kelly Racing Bathurst 1000 livery

Kelly Racing is offering fans the chance to have their faces featured in a special one-off livery at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

A new initiative will allow fans to ride along the Rick Kelly-driven #15 Castrol Racing Ford Mustang as part of a new livery.

Fans are being encouraged to post photos of themselves, friends, or family via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #RideWithCastrol.

Fans will have until the end of September to submit their photos and be part of the team’s final Virgin Australia Supercars Championship hitout in 2020.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some Supercars fans around the country have been unable to get trackside this season.

Kelly said the new initiative was designed to get fans trackside in the most unique way possible.

“We’re pretty well known for involving the fans in our special Bathurst liveries and this year will be no different,” said Rick Kelly.

“But because they can’t necessarily be at the track and travel to Bathurst from all corners of the country, they’ll be able to be at the track in a different sense by having their photo somewhere on my Castrol Racing Mustang.”

Kelly said he hopes the initiative would give back to Supercars fans who have had a tough time, not only due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the bushfires that ravaged Australia late last year and into the new year.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone so hopefully this small initiative from Kelly Racing and Castrol can help lift some spirits.

“It’s not every day you get to have a picture of yourself racing around Mount Panorama on the Castrol Mustang Supercar in the Bathurst 1000.

“The great thing is anyone can enter, no matter who you are or what your story is, you’re more than welcome to submit your photo and join the team for the Bathurst 1000.

“If it helps someone through a challenging time then that’s our goal achieved.

“And those people in particular who are doing it tough or helping their community will definitely get a special mention.”

The new initiative continues a string of special one-off liveries with Kelly Racing.

In 2018 the team ran a throwback Sawtooth livery on the Rick Kelly/Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima paying tribute to the livery run by the Perkins Engineering squad throughout the 1990s.

In 2019 a fan vote saw the Silver Bullet livery don the Rick Kelly/Dale Wood car in the final hitout for the Altima at Mount Panorama before the team switched to the Mustang in 2020.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 is set to take place on October 15-18.