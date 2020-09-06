Renault F1 Team to be renamed as Alpine

Renault’s Formula 1 team will be renamed after its sportscar subsidiary as ‘Alpine F1 Team’ in 2021.

The move follows the announcement earlier this week that Renault Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul had also been placed in charge of the Alpine division of the French manufacturer.

He will nevertheless remain in place at the F1 outfit, which will continue to use Renault engines.

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” said Groupe Renault CEO Luca De Meo.

“By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.

“We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts.

“Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity.”

Abiteboul believes that reforms to F1’s governance, including a new Concorde Agreement and sweeping technical changes due in 2022, will help Alpine be a contender.

“This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport,” he observed.

“Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility. These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines.

“The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motor sport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance.

“The implementation of the ‘budget cap’ will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value.

“Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”

Alpine currently competes in the World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 class with Signatech.

It is set to field the returning Fernando Alonso alongside incumbent Esteban Ocon in F1 next year.