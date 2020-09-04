Watch one of the rarest cars in Australia, the Porsche 911 GT1 EVO, tear up The Bend Motorsport Park.
VIDEO: Porsche 911 GT1 EVO tears up The Bend > View
McLaughlin awaiting Penske directive for IndyCar debut > View
SA Premier backs Supercars finale shift to Adelaide > View
Supercars set to offer Gen3 chassis in kit form > View
Wall Racing aiming to run full fleet of TCR Hondas > View
R&J Batteries Event Guide: Townsville SuperSprint > View
Provisional Indianapolis 8 Hour entry list revealed > View
VIDEO: Rally Estonia preview > View
Cup event to replace Australian Rally Championship for 2020 > View
Netflix announces Ayrton Senna miniseries > View
End of an era as Williams family leaves F1 > View
Adderton puts up $5000 ‘hard racer’ prize for Supercars > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]