Supercars set to offer Gen3 chassis in kit form

Supercars is aiming to lower entry barriers to the category by offering its highly anticipated Gen3 chassis in disassembled kit form.

In recent weeks more information has come to light surrounding the makeup of the long-awaited platform that will be introduced to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2022.

Category Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess recently outlined plans to lower the roll hoop 100mm to accommodate for two-door sports car and coupe silhouettes.

Late last month Speedcafe.com revealed assembly of the first Gen3 prototype chassis was only a matter of weeks away.

Speedcafe.com has since learned that the Supercars supplied chassis, once in its final homologated state, will be made available to teams as a disassembled kit set with associated category controlled componentry.

Teams will still be able to manufacture their own chassis should they wish to; however, the kit set option is aimed to reduce the manufacturing cost and burden.

Speedcafe.com understands part of the idea to offer a kit set rather than a pre-built chassis is so that teams can understand how the chassis is put together and maintained.

Gen3 will see most if not all current Supercars controlled componentry carried over from the current cars to the next generation.

Supercars recently released tenders for a category controlled pedal box, brake package, and wheel.

Speedcafe.com has learned Supercars teams are being encouraged to submit applications for those tendered components.

It is understood more off-the-shelf components are being looked at to further reduce initial and ongoing costs as well as achieving and improving technical parity.

It is believed a move to off-the-shelf and controlled componentry will bring a substantial cumulative cost saving to teams.

Fundamental to Gen3 is a push for a package that allows any team to be competitive without requiring significant manufacturing or development capability.

Gen3 is slated to be introduced in 2022.