Matthew White joins new Sydney sports radio station

Former Supercars commentator and Network 10 Head of Sport Matthew White has been named as mornings host for SEN’s new Sydney radio station.

Pacific Star Network, headed up by Melbourne sports media tycoon Craig Hutchison, will launch 1170 SEN in the Harbour City later this year, joining the original Melbourne SEN station and SEN SA.

White will take the 09:00-12:00 slot on Mondays to Thursdays in a line-up comprised predominantly of rugby league media identities, an appointment which comes after he was shown the door from Network 10 in May as part of widespread cost-cutting.

The American-owned network would subsequently declare that it will not seek a renewal of Supercars’ free-to-air broadcast rights, and then announce the decision to fold Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide news bulletins into Sydney and Melbourne production.

White had come to be a familiar voice and face to motorsport viewers, from his time calling Supercars in his first stint at 10 and then also after his move to Seven, and more recently as host of 10’s live telecasts.

However, his credits also include sport and occasionally news presentation on Seven News in Sydney, Olympic Games, grand slam tennis, and rugby union test matches.

“As a sport lover I’m thrilled that 1170 SEN is coming to Sydney and even more thrilled to be part of the line-up,” said the 50-year-old.

“Radio is a two-way conversation and I can’t wait to bring mornings alive with sport, sport and more sport.”

An exact launch date for 1170 SEN is yet to be confirmed, although it will be before this year’s National Rugby League Grand Final.

That event will take place on Sunday, October 25, the weekend after the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.