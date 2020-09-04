LATEST

Briscoe excited by prototype racing return > View

GALLERY: Townsville supports set-up > View

GALLERY: Townsville SuperSprint set-up > View

'A lot of work is still to be done' on Super2 at Bathurst > View

VIDEO: Porsche 911 GT1 EVO tears up The Bend > View

McLaughlin awaiting Penske directive for IndyCar debut > View

SA Premier backs Supercars finale shift to Adelaide > View

Supercars set to offer Gen3 chassis in kit form > View

Wall Racing aiming to run full fleet of TCR Hondas > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Townsville SuperSprint > View

Provisional Indianapolis 8 Hour entry list revealed > View

VIDEO: Rally Estonia preview > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Townsville SuperSprint set-up

GALLERY: Townsville SuperSprint set-up

By

Friday 4th September, 2020 - 5:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Check out the best images from set-up day ahead of the Townsville SuperSprint at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

2020vasctsv2-0596
2020vasctsv2-0217
2020vasctsv2-0230
2020vasctsv2-0238
2020vasctsv2-0243
2020vasctsv2-0257
2020vasctsv2-0261
2020vasctsv2-0268
2020vasctsv2-0285
2020vasctsv2-0290
2020vasctsv2-0292
2020vasctsv2-0304
2020vasctsv2-0305
2020vasctsv2-0307
2020vasctsv2-0311
2020vasctsv2-0314
2020vasctsv2-0320
2020vasctsv2-0322
2020vasctsv2-0334
2020vasctsv2-0588
2020vasctsv2-0590
2020vasctsv2-0591

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com