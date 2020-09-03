Ricciardo confident about Italian GP prospects

Daniel Ricciardo is confident of matching or possibly even bettering his Belgian Grand Prix result by finishing on the podium this weekend at Monza.

The West Australian finished fourth last time out and Esteban Ocon fifth, a match of Renault’s results in last year’s Italian Grand Prix when Ricciardo headed then team-mate Nico Hulkenberg to the chequered flag.

The Spa-Francorchamps result was also no fluke given Ricciardo qualified fourth, a performance which bodes well at another low-downforce circuit.

“We had a good result last year with fourth and fifth as a team there (Monza) in the race. Let’s try and go one better this year,” said the seven-time Formula 1 race winner.

“I’m feeling confident going into it especially after our performance in Spa. We showed what we can do at a low-downforce track in both qualifying and the race.

“The result was great in Spa, so we’re determined to do it again this weekend.”

Ocon agrees, stating, “We can certainly go to Monza feeling ready and determined for a good result.

“We showed at a track like Spa what we’re capable of achieving, and I think we can do the same this weekend if we execute our plan.

“I was happy with the race in Spa, especially the last lap overtake for fifth, which put us behind Daniel for a good team result.

“Thanks to everyone for their hard work and I’m sure we’ll continue to push across these next two Italian races.”

Practice at Monza begins on Friday at 19:00 AEST.