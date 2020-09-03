Mostert eyes GT future despite BMW split

Chaz Mostert has amicably split with BMW “for the time being” but remains hopeful he can return to international GT racing in the future.

Mostert has had an association with BMW and its racing program dating back to 2017 when he drove for the factory-supported AAI Motorsports in a BMW M6 GT3 at the Macau Grand Prix.

He later went on to race for the German marque in the Bathurst 12 Hour under the BMW Team Schnitzer banner in 2018 and 2019.

More recently, Mostert has made starts in IMSA, winning the GTLM division at the 24 Hours of Daytona with John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, and Jesse Krohn earlier this year.

However, speaking on the Loud Pedal Podcast, Mostert said he and BMW have parted company recently.

The 28-year-old cited the global coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions for the split.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know, during this COVID period I decided to freelance and split with BMW for the time being,” said Mostert.

“Just being locked down here in Australia as well, obviously there’s no opportunities to race a GT car at the moment.

“I will always have that connection with those guys and we’d love to something in the future with them. (It was) 100 percent a mutual decision.”

Mostert remains optimistic about his future in GT racing and said a return with BMW wasn’t out of the question.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 driver indicated he would be interested in sampling other GT cars.

“Like I said, hopefully there’s an opportunity to go back and race with those guys,” said Mostert.

“But (I) just didn’t see the point of being tied down at the moment during (a period) where you just aren’t able to go overseas.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. I’d love to drive some different type of GT cars and see what all the buzz is about that, but yeah, we’ll just see what happens in the future.”

Mostert, who competes for Walkinshaw Andretti United on the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, will continue his season at the Reid Park Street Circuit this weekend,

The Robson Civil Project Townsville SuperSprint takes place on September 5-6.