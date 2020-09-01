Supercars set to introduce fly-by-wire with Gen3

Fly-by-wire technology is set to be introduced to the Supercars Championship from 2022 with Gen3.

The news comes as Supercars puts out a tender for a controlled wheel, pedal box, and brake package.

The electronically controlled throttle allows computers to program a more precise throttle opening compared to a traditional cable that stretches over time.

The technology is widely used in motor racing globally, including Formula 1 where both fly-by-wire and brake-by-wire are used.

Fly-by-wire has been long-mooted for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, even as far back as Car of The Future in 2013.

Supercars began investigating electronic throttle technology in 2019 with a view to introducing it in 2020; however, those plans were ultimately scuppered.

Fly-by-wire was trialled by Triple Eight Race Engineering in its converted Holden Sandman Supercar wagon.

In 2019 the team boss Roland Dane said the cost was not justified for an introduction the following year.

However, with the championship set to move to its long-awaited Gen3 platform from 2022, Supercars will introduce the technology.

The implementation may aid in achieving engine parity and could open the door for assisted shifting or hybrid technologies to be introduced.

Among details revealed by Supercars in its recently released tenders was confirmation of a 2765mm wheelbase and 2000mm track/width.

Engines will be capped at 600hp, a further drop of 35hp after Supercars lowered horsepower levels at the beginning of 2020 from 650hp to 635hp to cut costs.

Gen3 will use controlled front and rear suspension componentry and will continue to use an 18-inch by 11-inch wheel.