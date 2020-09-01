Supercars opens Gen3 tender for control components

Supercars has opened the tender process for a control pedal box, brakes package, and wheel for its long-awaited Gen3 introduction.

The tender process comes after preliminary details of Gen3 were revealed by Adrian Burgess, category Head of Motorsport.

Gen3 will see a shift towards lowering the introductory and ongoing costs of competing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Part of that process is to introduce control componentry to reduce the manufacturing resource required of teams.

Tenders opened on August 27 for all three elements, with Supercars set to select its wheel supplier by August 23.

Pedal box and brakes package suppliers will be selected by October 7. However, those dates are at the discretion of Supercars and may yet change.

The supply agreement will commence for all three components from 2021 with supply to begin from 2022 when Gen3 will be introduced.

The supply agreement term is for five years, which will take it through to 2025.

Supercars lists several key requirements for prospective suppliers of the components.

The lightweight pedal box must be floor mounted, made of aluminium, and be able to slide. Master cylinders and balance bar must be included.

Supercars has requested that the brake package must have greater “robust thermal efficiency” than its current package.

Supercars is targeting a brake life of 1500km with a limit of one disk specification. Cast iron, ceramic alternatives will be considered.

Calliper pistons will be six-pot in the front and four-pot in the rear.

Supercars will maintain an 18-inch by 11-inch wheel and have specified a maximum wheel weight of 11.75kg.

Other elements include a tyre tread width of 290mm to 300mm and a rolling tyre diameter of 680mm.

Wheels will retain a captive nut system and will be compatible with the Supercars tyre pressure sensor.

Wheels need to be “finger friendly” for pit stops and general handling.

The tender process comes after it was revealed by Speedcafe.com that the first Gen3 chassis prototype was a matter of weeks away from being constructed.

CLICK HERE to view the Control Brake Package tender

CLICK HERE to view the Control Pedal Box tender

CLICK HERE to view the Control Wheel tender