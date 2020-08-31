LATEST

First naming rights sponsor confirmed for The Bend > View

POLL: Supercars Championship versus Bathurst 1000 > View

VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 2 highlights > View

WORLD WRAP: Sargeant, Piastri trade F3 championship lead > View

McLaughlin, Waters keen on additional co-driver practice > View

Supercars investigating test days, co-driver sessions > View

Bathurst 1000 ticket options still being discussed > View

Newgarden wins at Gateway, Power third > View

Edwards targets Premat Bathurst 1000 return in 2021 > View

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far > View

VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters > View

Davison returns to Supercars with Waters for Bathurst 1000 > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 2 highlights

VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 2 highlights

By

Monday 31st August, 2020 - 2:45pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of the second IndyCar race at Gateway, in which Josef Newgarden took victory and Will Power finished third.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com